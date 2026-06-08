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Normalize (Voicing) the Demand to End Israel
The time for mincing words, selling fantasies and allowing for duality is so fucking long over. We need to unapologetically, unequivocally demand this…
Jun 8
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Alon Mizrahi
620
34
215
Day 99: no agreement, no compromise with the colonizers, ever
The fatal risks Iran is running by letting this drag on indefinitely, and why I never criticize Western media anymore
Jun 2
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Alon Mizrahi
266
52
47
51:53
May 2026
Day 93: Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire
The US is facing a resounding, historic and costly defeat (also) because its president is a compulsive conman
May 30
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Alon Mizrahi
290
37
66
The Journalistic Investigation that Broke me
It has been so for many years, but I will use this occasion to say: my relationship with Judaism is officially over and dead
May 27
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Alon Mizrahi
284
80
112
Day 88: comedy and comfort in chaos
How everyone got the magical reappearance of the 'Abraham Accords' wrong, and why I still think a return to war is the more likely option
May 25
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Alon Mizrahi
255
55
27
26:03
Day 81: Preventive Suicide
The deranged missions the US and Israel took upon themselves, and how they destroy life for everyone
May 18
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Alon Mizrahi
283
46
47
38:16
The One Thing the US Really Needs From China, and Will Never Get
Considering what the two sides in the China-US summit currently need from each other, declaring it a failure seems like the virtually inevitable result
May 14
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Alon Mizrahi
272
82
59
Day 71: The Biggest Israeli Psyop Ever
The best detective story I ever told is about the hidden power behind the fake boring and predictable facade of this war
May 8
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Alon Mizrahi
312
61
57
50:04
Day 67: prepare to behold the glory of Iran
Phase 2 of the war seems to have already begun
May 4
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Alon Mizrahi
405
37
51
1:05:23
Day 63: fight filth with fire
Whatever comes next, we're ready, because we can't take this anymore
May 1
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Alon Mizrahi
439
146
75
34:42
April 2026
Day 57: expecting great violence
The delays, trickery, deceit and preparations are done. The next phase is a renewal of hostilities on a much more intense and destructive level
Apr 24
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Alon Mizrahi
424
63
69
47:32
Day 54: Donald Stuck
A special TACO Tuesday edition of the Mizrahi Perspective, after the Iranians said they weren't going to Islamabad and Trump said ok, forget about the…
Apr 22
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Alon Mizrahi
391
55
52
42:45
© 2026 Alon Mizrahi
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