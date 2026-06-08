The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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May 2026

Day 93: Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire
The US is facing a resounding, historic and costly defeat (also) because its president is a compulsive conman
  Alon Mizrahi
The Journalistic Investigation that Broke me
It has been so for many years, but I will use this occasion to say: my relationship with Judaism is officially over and dead
  Alon Mizrahi
Day 88: comedy and comfort in chaos
How everyone got the magical reappearance of the 'Abraham Accords' wrong, and why I still think a return to war is the more likely option
  Alon Mizrahi
26:03
Day 81: Preventive Suicide
The deranged missions the US and Israel took upon themselves, and how they destroy life for everyone
  Alon Mizrahi
38:16
The One Thing the US Really Needs From China, and Will Never Get
Considering what the two sides in the China-US summit currently need from each other, declaring it a failure seems like the virtually inevitable result
  Alon Mizrahi
Day 71: The Biggest Israeli Psyop Ever
The best detective story I ever told is about the hidden power behind the fake boring and predictable facade of this war
  Alon Mizrahi
50:04
Day 67: prepare to behold the glory of Iran
Phase 2 of the war seems to have already begun
  Alon Mizrahi
1:05:23
Day 63: fight filth with fire
Whatever comes next, we're ready, because we can't take this anymore
  Alon Mizrahi
34:42

April 2026

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