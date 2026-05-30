The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Alon Mizrahi
May 30

I sent this article with a really annoying typo in the title (: this is the right one (of course)

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alan shulman
May 30

An incredibly perceptive view that gets to the heart of the matter. I might sound naive, but we were a better country when

we gave lip service to our ideals. It kept us from devolving fully into an unrepentant and incompetent bully

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