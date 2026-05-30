More than anything else, Donald Trump has made a name for himself in business for one unique habit: he always defrauds his clients, suppliers and subcontractors.

He never pays what he promised, and never delivers the product people paid for. Never. That has been his shtick for decades.

American culture, with its prudish amorality and addiction to levity, never seriously denounced him; he was only fondly made fun of, forgiven by comedic context, so to speak, till he eventually took over the entire operation.

That’s what evil does when it is allowed (read: encouraged) to fester.

Trump has taken pride in his ability to walk away from any responsibility and commitment guilt-free many times: he fools people, institutions, and authorities, and keeps the money and repute intact.

Ain’t that just hilarious?

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Simply put, an honest deal is against Trump’s very nature, and a lifelong habit of cheating, lying, defrauding and deceiving.

Only Iran will not be dealt with this way.

Iran is demanding their money and the removal of US forces UP FRONT. Before they deliver anything.

If the US was led by a man capable of honest dealing (forget the Zionist ownership for a second), it would not be a problem: for a president who’s not a career conman, having a deal structured for reciprocity, with them having to show trust first, would not constitute an insurmountable challenge.

(Conversely, if Iran did not know with absolute certainty it was dealing with serial fraudulent liars, maybe it would be willing to consider some trust; with Trump and Israel they know scientifically they must not.)

For Trump, being forced into a deal where he is contractually blocked from defrauding the other side is a brutal and excruciating punishment he cannot take. It feels like an unbearable humiliation. His aura, his superpower, is being denied.

Most probably not Heraclitus

Let’s all remember: Trump made his way to the very top of the American system by being an unrepentant fraud; and now, these Muslim savages from IRAN, of all places, have the nerve to demand a deal wherein they are protected from his foremost instrument of success? His ultimate expression of true self? No, no. It cannot be permitted to be so.

If Trump is not guaranteed the privilege of consequence-free fraud, he doesn’t do business (to him, it must be as awful as having consensual sex).

The US can’t and won’t reach stable and respectable agreements with anyone, let alone Iran, under his command.

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From the Iranian perspective, being able to bring the US system to a state of being between a rock (Iran’s proven military capability) and a hard place (America’s racism and colonialism, turbocharged by Trump’s psychological dependency on securing an unfair advantage in every dealing with another entity) represents the culmination of an approach that combines steadfastness, a well-based sense of ability and confidence, and sharp psychological savvy.

As the side that has both the moral high ground and the military edge (and is credibly wielding the sword of widespread economic ruin), it is easy for Iran to be always clear an open. The opposite is true for the US: being forced into a reckoning with their own moral and psychological weakness, the shame of being exposed as much less (morally and militarily) than their image sits on the American side like a crippling burden.

They want out, but there is no way: they and their president cannot write the rules of the game and referee it too, and they simply cannot play otherwise.

The US did not elect Trump, it became Trump. There’s grounds for arguing they have always been Trump (albeit a better sublimated one).

In this prevailing sense of vacuum and self-inflicted incapacitation and rudderlessness, given everything that we know, which is a lot already, we can rest assured that the US, led by Trump, will outsource its decision-making and fate to its only confident ally.

Israel has out-Trumped and out-USed Trump and the US. We know it.

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One’s character is one’s destiny, told us the Greek philosopher Heraclitus some 2500 years ago. Iran was already an ancient civilization back then, and I don’t think we have witnessed a more vivid demonstration of this wonderful lesson than this Trump moment in the (mostly denied) history of the United States of America.