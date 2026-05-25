The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Day 88: comedy and comfort in chaos

How everyone got the magical reappearance of the 'Abraham Accords' wrong, and why I still think a return to war is the more likely option
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Alon Mizrahi
May 25, 2026
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