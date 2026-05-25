Day 88: comedy and comfort in chaos

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview2555527Day 88: comedy and comfort in chaosHow everyone got the magical reappearance of the 'Abraham Accords' wrong, and why I still think a return to war is the more likely option Alon MizrahiMay 25, 2026∙ Paid2555527Share The Mizrahi Perspective is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriberSubscribeContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Alon Mizrahi.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Mizrahi Perspective SubscribeAuthorsAlon MizrahiRecent PostsDay 99: no agreement, no compromise with the colonizers, ever Jun 2 • Alon MizrahiDay 81: Preventive Suicide May 18 • Alon MizrahiDay 71: The Biggest Israeli Psyop Ever May 8 • Alon MizrahiDay 67: prepare to behold the glory of IranMay 4 • Alon MizrahiDay 63: fight filth with fireMay 1 • Alon MizrahiDay 57: expecting great violence Apr 24 • Alon MizrahiDay 54: Donald Stuck Apr 22 • Alon Mizrahi