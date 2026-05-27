Last year a young woman called Shoshana Strook, the daughter of the well known settler Member of Knesset Orit Strook, came out in a series of social media posts where she described how she had been sexually tortured and abused as a little child by her parents as part of horrific rituals where children were subjected to the most hellish torment and abuse anyone could imagine.

Shoshana Strook was found dead in a motel room in Israel on March 14 of this year.

The clip I’m attaching here is an Israeli journalistic investigation. It follows a number of Israeli women who describe, in harrowing detail, the same story: when they were as young as 4 years old (with one testimony describing even younger victims) they were serially tortured, raped, drugged, buried alive and other unimaginable stuff in rituals that involved multiple men, including rabbis, doctors, psychiatrists, and their own family members.

I have to say that it may be the most emotionally challenging watch of my life; I stopped multiple times because I was just weeping too hard. It just broke me.

What you see and hear is evil that even the your worst nightmare fails to capture.

All of it involves Jewish religious symbols, texts, and communities: the women in this piece all grew up and lived in settlements around Jerusalem.

In this video, one rabbi who dared to speak up against the phenomenon said: these rituals exists since the days of Baal, and people need to know and be aware.

Of course, the everyone in this video exist in a world where the Gaza Holocaust, or Epstein, or the sexual abuse of Palestinian political prisoners, and a million other horrors never happened, and if they did happen, nothing connects them.

But we live in a different world.

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I left the Jewish religion when I was 15: it was much easier for me to do than quitting Zionism and Israel. Today I can say, with all honesty, that there are not many things that scare and repulse me more in life. I don’t even want to be associated with this anymore. I want nothing to do with it. Absolutely nothing.

The YT clip has English subtitles.

David Frost adds an explanation for those having difficulty with the translation (thank you, David):

“For those of you having trouble, you need to turn on the auto-translate feature to translate this video into English. I had to figure this out myself. Click settings on the video, then click subtitles, and the auto-translate feature should come up. There are many languages to choose from, and English is one of them.”