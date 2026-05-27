The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Jim's avatar
Jim
May 27

Alon, I’m sorry for your pain, and for the pain of the victims. You wrote “It just broke me.” I understand.

But remember this too: it didn’t just break you. It, the Universe, or Spirit, or Consciousness, or whatever broke you open, so that more light might get in. You were ready, and the teacher appeared, this time in video form.

Yours is already a bright and beautiful soul, a light to those of us fortunate enough to be reading your posts.

Take time to heal.

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1 reply by Alon Mizrahi
Felidae's avatar
Felidae
May 27

Thank you. For some reason I can’t get English subtitles. It will only provide hebrew subtitles. Do you have another source with English subtitles?

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