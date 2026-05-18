The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Day 81: Preventive Suicide

The deranged missions the US and Israel took upon themselves, and how they destroy life for everyone
Alon Mizrahi's avatar
Alon Mizrahi
May 18, 2026
∙ Paid

As we all wait for this war to reach some kind of a definitive outcome, I find a lot of sense in deconstructing and explaining the different mechanisms of oppression colonial power like the US and Israel use to fight humanity and life itself. Today I’m describing two of those, with one being a actual major component in why so many people in the world to…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Alon Mizrahi.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Alon Mizrahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture