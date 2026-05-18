As we all wait for this war to reach some kind of a definitive outcome, I find a lot of sense in deconstructing and explaining the different mechanisms of oppression colonial power like the US and Israel use to fight humanity and life itself. Today I’m describing two of those, with one being a actual major component in why so many people in the world to…
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Day 81: Preventive Suicide
The deranged missions the US and Israel took upon themselves, and how they destroy life for everyone
May 18, 2026
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