'A free spirit' describes me best. I hold no loyalties to any ideology or point of view except basic humanity, and I don't particularly care if any establishment survives or not.

I grew up in Israel and come from a working-class Arab-Jewish family. Always nonconformist in tendency, I embarked on a life-long journey of exploring and deconstructing acceptable stories and beliefs.

As a teenager, I spent some years in ultra-orthodox religious nationalist environments. Later I did my BA in English Language and Literature. I was a manual worker for long periods, and a marketing and technical writer in hi-tech for some years as well. I never fully committed to any set of ideas and perspectives other than my own understanding and sense of truth and integrity.

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In the past 15 years or so, I turned to writing about culture and political, or existential philosophy (the two are more entwined than usually thought). I wrote for some Israeli media outlets but as a radical, anti-establishment Arab Jew who was becoming increasingly anti-Zionist, Israeli media was never really the place for me.

The events of October 7, or Israel's horrific response to them, made me understand Israel could no longer be my home even in terms of culture and language. I have become totally estranged from Zionism and the Israeli way of doing, saying, and thinking things.

So I started expressing myself in English on Twitter and my personal blog, and I realized there was serious interest in what I had to say. Some of my texts about Israel and decolonization have become quite viral, and I gained around 70,000 new followers in 6 months of writing in English.

As I tend to write in longer essay form, want to explore new platforms and audiences, and need to monetize my content, I've come to Substack. I invite you to check out my essays, as I genuinely think that I'm producing some of the most compelling cultural and political analyses written by anyone anywhere in the world right now, and I'm only getting started.

I would also love to be in touch with subscribers and create a community of free spirits and rebels who deeply appreciate and love life and humanity over any institution or any well-outlined set of ideas.