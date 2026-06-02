The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Day 99: no agreement, no compromise with the colonizers, ever

The fatal risks Iran is running by letting this drag on indefinitely, and why I never criticize Western media anymore
Alon Mizrahi's avatar
Alon Mizrahi
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

When agreeing to engage with known absolute evil, we’re digging our own moral and literal grave.

-

The Mizrahi Perspective is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Alon Mizrahi.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Alon Mizrahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture