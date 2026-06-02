Day 99: no agreement, no compromise with the colonizers, ever

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview2665247Day 99: no agreement, no compromise with the colonizers, ever The fatal risks Iran is running by letting this drag on indefinitely, and why I never criticize Western media anymore Alon MizrahiJun 02, 2026∙ Paid2665247ShareWhen agreeing to engage with known absolute evil, we’re digging our own moral and literal grave. -The Mizrahi Perspective is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriberSubscribe Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Alon Mizrahi.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Mizrahi Perspective SubscribeAuthorsAlon MizrahiRecent PostsDay 88: comedy and comfort in chaosMay 25 • Alon MizrahiDay 81: Preventive Suicide May 18 • Alon MizrahiDay 71: The Biggest Israeli Psyop Ever May 8 • Alon MizrahiDay 67: prepare to behold the glory of IranMay 4 • Alon MizrahiDay 63: fight filth with fireMay 1 • Alon MizrahiDay 57: expecting great violence Apr 24 • Alon MizrahiDay 54: Donald Stuck Apr 22 • Alon Mizrahi