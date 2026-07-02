Israel has the ability to fire atomic weapons from airplanes (courtesy of the US), and submarines (courtesy of Germany) and also from the ground, using ballistic missiles (potentially with intercontinental ranges of 10,000 kilometers, or more).

We know for a fact Israel has nuclear weapons because Mordechai Vanunu told us so 40 years ago, and paid for it with decades of his life spent behind bars, including 11 years in isolation.

There is no doubt that Israel has atomic weapons, but the formal global discourse likes to cast doubt over this piece of knowledge as a way of avoiding the terribly frightening question: what if Israel decided to put its nuclear arsenal to use? And what is humanity doing to prevent such a doomsday?

Establishment voices everywhere coquettishly refrain from asking this question not because it is too far-fetched (is anything even far-fetched where Israel is concerned?) they avoid asking it because, even after the slaughterhouse of the last 3 (and 80) years virtually every mainstream media outlet and government in the West (and, unfortunately, much of the Global South as well) have one red line they never cross, and that’s ‘never portray Israel as a menace‘.

When it comes to Israel, nothing is ever allowed to be publicly acknowledged: everything you think always remains your private issue, even is 3 billion people feel and think precisely the way you do.

So they won’t ask this question even now, when Israel’s insanity has been laid bare, because they are gagged, castrated and made subservient. Yet since the existence of life on earth could theoretically depend on this very question, it is high time we start using our voices and platforms to force it on our poor excuses for governments and media.

Why I’m changing my stance on this issue from ‘extremely unlikely‘ to ‘not very likely but definitely possible‘

Since the deranged zombie phase of Israel’s apocalyptic war was finally triggered by Hamas on October 7, 2023, I considered the possible use of atomic weapons by either Israel or he US against Iran a highly unlikely eventuality.

Israel being too small and vulnerable to counter-attacks, and the US understanding that exploding a nuclear device in the Persian Gulf would result in unpreceded and unpredictable regional and global shockwaves - those considerations presented enough of a guarantee against such insanity.

In recent weeks, however, I am beginning to reevaluate my previous assessment of the nuclear issue. Because things have changed a lot, and in ways that put the already dysfunctional Israeli psyche under unbearable duress.

A historically unprecedented sense of foreboding ensnarement, unpopularity, and irrelevance

The results of the US/Israel-Iran war are still being negotiated diplomatically, with the US, as perfectly expected, trying to weasel out of the obligations it had taken upon itself as part of the MoU. Iran’s successes in countering and mostly cancelling America’s power and Israel’s schemes, however, cannot be doubted by anyone.

These successes put a very valid question mark over Israel’s ability to survive intact in a West Asia that has grown not only more hostile, but also capable of defending itself and curtailing Zionism’s hunger for blood and soil.

We need to remember that while Israel likes to portray itself as an almost defenceless victim, in cold business reality it enjoys an image of an unstoppable conqueror that is always a couple of steps ahead of its designated enemies.

And this is not just business-related branding: every aspect of the Zionist state, from its ability to offer Jews safety to actually managing daily life, is anchored in Israel being able to demonstrate that no regional or global power can touch it.

On October 7, 2023, that defining selling point shattering under Sinwar’s leadership brought Israel to the frenzy we have witnessed since: it has been trying to make up in cruelty what was lost in perceived military advantage (upon which the entire Zionist idea depends), or untouchability.

And now, with Iran fending off and swiftly retaliating against every attack in a very painful manner, the Israeli aura of yore is gone.

But this is not just the aura; it is an entire psychology that requires a devastating unfair advantage over people near and far to fake any semblance of normalcy and calm. Again, Israel losing this leads it to an unending episode of bloodlust. Israel is actually panicking because it senses that it can no longer vanquish its enemies with a fake-embarrassed smile: what are they going to do when they realize they cannot dictate their version of reality to other people at all anymore? The Zionist model does not account for such a possibility, and the result will be psychological collapse.

The US negotiating directly with Iran, and more and more people in Western fake democracies becoming actually hateful of Israel is experienced by Zionists as the walls closing in on everything they have built for over a century.

They were supposed to be the undisputed masters of West Asia by now, travelling by private jets between Arab capitals and signing predatory deals with everyone, with no one even daring to return their gaze. But look at them now: feathers plucked, stressed, guilty, hated, untrusted - and disputed by the mightiest foe Zionism has ever had, who has the wherewithal to push both political power and public opinion away from Israel.

Ya rab, the nightmare.

And all of this is happening in chilling synchronicity with billions having watched Israel’s crimes as if in person, on personal devices and platforms they (rightly) trust more than any government.

So no invincibility aura, no safety, no unfair advantage, no dominance and no way of evert getting all those things back.

Except, maybe there is one way.

Letting the world know he was abducted by nuclear-armed Israel: Vanunu famously showing his hand to the press on the way to court, Jerusalem, 1986

Could whatever was not achieved by cruelty and terror be gained by inflicting the most horrifyingly horror of all on Iran and humanity?

Knowing Israel’s character as well as I do, and seeing its current psychological state like I see it, I think that the temptation to actually use atomic weapons has astronomically grown since March 28, when the latest Israel-choreographed attack against Iran was launched.

See, before March 28 Israel was under the delusion it could overwhelm Iran militarily by using the US as its idiot cave troll. Now, that delusion is mostly dissipated. It doesn’t mean that they won’t try again (paradoxically, given the alternative, this is more reassuring option). It does mean, though, that now Israel is close to concluding that Iran cannot be brought down using any combination of conventional and covert means.

I do not expect Israel to simply accept Iran’s independent and unyielding existence, or the reality of the military equation between the two countries.

I also do not expect Israel, especially in its moment of heightened psychosis, to embrace a new status quo in which it must learn to coexist with other influential powers (I’m having a healthy laugh reading what I just wrote).

Finally, I do not expect Israel to not seek to overturn and avenge its defeats in growing unpopularity in the world; in the Zionist mind, people who don’t love and admire them do not deserve to live anyway. And I do mean this literally.

So how does Israel regain its aura an invincible, retain its desired menacing image (albeit in a less fake-polite way) and announce to the people of the world they could shove their opinions where the sun doesn’t shine?

How does Israel get rid of Iran in a way that echoes throughout history and deter any potential naysayer for decades, perhaps centuries?

There could be some tricks Israel may still want to pull, but increasingly I feel that, faced with all the trends and realities I describe here, and given everything that we know about Zionism and the mentality required to sustain it, and taking inti account the weight and meaning of the the Gaza Holocaust and Iran’s strength in shaping global opinions, we may be looking at a moment when Israel is plausibly pushed over the edge in one particularly cataclysmic way.

But I don’t write this just to sensationalize. We have work to do

If Israel gets closer and closer to the limit of its ability to exist without an unfair advantage over its perceived enemies, and absent the freedom to do whatever to whoever anytime, what can we even do about it?

I think that the very least we can so in such dire circumstances is to raise this question and make it not only legitimate, but indispensable.

We need to ask every politician, everywhere, what they are doing to prevent a nuclear holocaust potentially started by Israel. And if they deny, avada and obfuscate, we need to remind them that they have direct responsibility on this matter and that, should a catastrophe ensue, we intend to come back with our notes and recordings.

And we need to demand of political representatives, especially in Russia, China and the US, to take precautionary measures to make sure they can detect, prevent or mitigate any decision by Israel to jump off the cliff and actually use atomic weapons against Iran.

I am only assuming Iran already has a plan in place for such a development.

In other words, we need to reclaim what is now a semi-conspiratorial dread as a legitimate and openly spoken about political issue. It should always have been like that, and Israel should never have enjoyed this ridiculous fake doubt about its weapons of mass destruction capabilities. Still, the results of the Iran campaign, and Israel’s genocidal-apocalyptic attitudes and beliefs, coupled with its hardly-believable criminal past and present, compel us to ask this question loudly and openly: what if Israel used atomic weapons against Iran tomorrow night?

