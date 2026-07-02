The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Shelly J. Greenstein's avatar
Shelly J. Greenstein
6d

Nobody ever wants to think about this possibility. It freaks them out too much . That doesn't make it less likely to happen. I also believe the insanity that is zionism cannot fathom any kind of loss. and so could do the unthinkable.

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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
6dEdited

If Israel uses nukes in Iran Iran would nuke it back I assure you

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