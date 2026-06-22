Military and political clashes aside for a moment, one aspect of this war, or one dimension of it, to be more precise, is the cultural and philosophical conflict it represents.

And the meaning and implications of this conflict are cataclysmic; they will change the globe’s political culture, and every country in it, in ways we cannot even imagine.

See, in terms of general approach to life, you could not find two more conflicting forces than that of the US and Israel on one side (which I shall call ‘Judeo-Christianity‘ with a smirk), and, on the other side, Iran’s personality and school of Shia Islam.

One a grotesque, inflated, sickly exhibition of serpentine plastic deformity; the other a dead-serious, honest to-the-letter, historically-literate, prudent society of people with a god and a word.

One toxic fumes, the other heavy clouds of rain to dispel them.

One idol-worshipping, mamon-addicted bacchanalia, the other the singing voice of believers in full possession of their senses, rooted in time and place, community, and the human aspiration to do good, and be good.

I could go on, but the emotional, psychological quality of the stark contrast between what Iran stands for, and the West stands for, cannot be missed by any intelligent creature.

Even fish in the sea feel it, I’m sure of that.

-

I don’t know if it is possible to give a full account of how Iran came to be the way it is (and if it possible for anyone, I’m not that person), but we can confidently enumerate some of the major defining factors in that process of national becoming. Iran’s cultural identity and heritage, the general principles and beliefs of (Twelver Shia) Islam, the anticolonial, highly-motivated and knowledge-embracing nature of the 1979 Revolution, and last but probably not least, the historically unique and towering figure of the great architect and visionary of contemporary Iran, Ali Khamenei.

All of these factors, and definitely others as well, contributed to making Iran the astonishingly efficient multidimensional powerhouse that it is; a force that doesn’t bend or give way, but also chooses to be part of the wider human society, not isolated or aloof, and a country that has all the assuredness of a great power, but with none of the accompanying conceit and delusion, or an imperial appetite.

(If you want to know what ‘strong’ really means, look at Iran)

They chose to engage and expose, and it will be their ruin

For decades, the West was able to keep an imaginary wall behind Iran; an Iran Curtain, so to speak. But then the colonizers got cocky and careless; they started believing their own propaganda, and made a fatal mistake: by attacking Iran directly, they gave Iran a microphone to speak to the world, and all at once, the Iran Curtain was no more.