It is customary to begin such texts, or appeals, with one version or another of ‘it is not easy‘. I am not going to do that here, because calling upon humanity and every public speaker, everywhere, to normalize voicing the demand to end Israel is one of the easiest and most straightforward things I’ve ever done.

Israel is fundamentally, intrinsically, irrevocably, openly evil beyond the wildest fantasies of a non-Zionist human being.

I could end here, but I won’t.

There is no letting anyone off the hook anymore, and I will do whatever I can to not allow it.

-

It never, for a single day of its cursed existence (I will not take a neutral tone, and if that’s what you’re looking for, go fuck yourself) (bye), behaved differently. It is measurably becoming insaner, deadlier, and more dangerous for the very existence of a functioning human society everywhere.

I was born in israel, and I call upon everyone who has a voice to demand it is brought to an end

It is a colonial, genocidal presence in the middle of human consciousness. It seeks to normalize the worst acts of barbarism in recorded or unrecorded history. It has no shame, no conscience, no remorse, no regret, no obligation to anything and anyone but its dark wishes; it sees itself as beholden to no one, while expecting every living thing to worship and support it for every second of their miserable existence - which is only miserable because nothing humiliates a human like being forced to coexist with open and openly satanic evil; the only thing making it worse is the complicity of an entire human class of Zionist whores in high places, who rule like an alien species over hundreds of millions of people who abhor and detest Israel and Zionism with every fiber of their healthy, beautiful, living soul.

What we should never do is let that class of traitors to humanity think and feel that they can force us into accepting Zionism and all the horrors it connotes by bullying and intimidating the popular majority in every country under the sun.

What we should not be doing is confuse the algorithms, which supports of child murder and rape control, with our very own and independent mind, heart and soul.

What we should not agree to is be cowered into implied submission - you and me have no permission to allow anyone to murder and mutilate children, do you fucking hear me?

Do you fucking hear me?

I am telling you this with full authority: we have no military to fight this satanic evil in our midst. But we have our voice and it is this voice we must use with fanaticism, dedication and zeal the likes of which humanity has never witnessed.

It is our calling.

We must not demand a certain action be stopped, or a certain catastrophe be mitigated. This is only a lie we tell ourselves out of conformity and cowardice. We know this has no use in reality, and only serves to further normalize Israel by perpetuating the fantasy its evil can be curtailed, or brought down just a notch or two so we can get on with our empty lives in reasonably manageable desperation.

Life that has no moral meaning is empty and sad, and no amount of entertainment and distraction can counter or dilute that effect.

Israel is a trial for all of us, and it is so because every human being is us, and belongs to us, and we only exist in connection with them; the bonds of humanity can never be torn, or weakened; on the contrary, every attempt to separate us only further accentuates, with greater force and vitality, how deeply interconnected all of us are.

Israel is a schism in humanity; it lives to divide and conquer; by murdering and forcing us into servitude and complicity is is tearing our very hearts out of our chest.

An ideological force that not only seeks to exterminate a part of humanity, but actively works every day to muzzle the mouths of all witnesses cannot and must not be tolerated; it is a desecration of humanity, and a violation of every part of us -

There is no part of you, no childhood memory, no relationship and no experience and no tendency that are not being contaminated and destroyed by having to bear witness to the mass murder of innocents, and keeping your mouth shut about it.

You are dying, and Israel is killing you.

A collective, political organization and ideology that carried out what Israel has been carrying out, as pertains to both direct atrocities and attempted global control of discourse, cannot and must not be permitted to enjoy any doubt as to their future behavior, and any such license will translate directly into more murder and misery and more tyranny.

You and I know it with the kind of certainty that no stated scientific law or formula ever had.

If we know it, we must act on it, because not acting on it is us partaking in our own, and humanity’s demise.

I am calling upon everyone reading this to ignore all the dismissive and censorial voices - including and especially those residing in your head. Be true to yourself and all the children we can, and therefore must save.

Don’t demand justice, boycotts or the performative, hollow right to wave a Palestinian flag or wear keffiyeh. These do nothing but send your soul into the depths of slaving complicity. Don’t argue. Don’t lecture. Don’t demand ‘meaningful action‘. These are all vain attempts at reconciliation and normalization.

Don’t fucking co-opt your very soul.

Demand an end for the state of Israel in a clear and direct way, followed by a total legal ban on Zionism, and a purge of Zionists and their allies from every office and department.

Our enemy is vicious and fierce. We can only defeat it by fanatic purity of mind, purpose, and demand.