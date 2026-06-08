The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Da Sei's avatar
Da Sei
5d

Every person you meet, every time you run into an old friend, bring up the subject of Zionism, of the mass murder of children. If someone asks you how you’re doing, a good answer, and, at least speaking for myself, a true answer, is ‘physically I’m OK, but I feel terrible. Having witnessed the most horrific crimes against children and all living things I could ever possibly imagine. ‘

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Chris N's avatar
Chris N
5d

I have sympathy for the abused puppy. But once that puppy grows up and becomes uncompromisingly vicious, it must be put down. The European Jews went through unspeakable horrors during the holocaust, but none of that justifies what Zionists are doing now in Gaza, Lebanon, etc.

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