It is hard to grasp the levels of historical and theological distortion that Western colonialism and Americanism unleash upon us, as part of which Christianity and Islam have been made to appear like watered down, inferior emulations of Judaism, instead of what they really stand for: revolutionary, magnificent human movements seeking to establish a truly universal morality for all mankind

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For a long time I mostly avoided talking about Judaism directly - at least in English. In years gone by, I spoke freely about the Jewish religion and what I saw as its deep flaws and shortcomings. This conversation, by the way, is very prevalent among Jews.

I never liked the Jewish religion (as an adult; as a teenager I did fall for it for a year or so), and it never really appealed to me, for one main reason: it is a religion that sets Jews apart from the rest of humanity.

For Judaism and in Judaism, there is no humanity. There are Jews - the eternally chosen ones and God’s main concern and exclusive designated audience and people - and other, lesser beings.

I hate that. A gospel of superiority does not tempt me in the least. On the contrary, it repulses me deeply. I don’t want to feel separate from humanity - I love humanity, why would I want to be seperate from it? I also don’t feel inferior to it, so what use do I have for a creed that offers me the illusion of being above it?

I am humanity; it is me; I will live and die as it lives and dies. What else can a human strive for?

Give me equality for all or go fuck yourselves (your truly)

I have no special interest in demonizing Jews or the Jewish religion, and it is not my intention here at all. My personal belief is that without linking Judaism to political power and ambitions, this religion could have stayed one of many esoterics sets of beliefs not many people take an interest in. Say, like the Druze belief system, or Sikhism. You know nothing about it, and you don’t care, either. This is the way of the world. For them, it is excellent.

Actually fucking weird historical circumstances, however, made Judaism a world-famous religion. It is not only how Jews conducted themselves, dressed, believed, and worshipped differently than their mostly Christian neighbours throughout the Middle Ages; it is the frighteningly bizarre special interest certain Christian Churches took in the Hebrew Bible, and the collective derangement of deciding that they, as mostly Englishmen in America, were, in fact, a new enactment of the Hebrews entering Canaan.

Ya rab.

The foundations of the asylum all of us are in right are right there.

If you care to explore this theme further, here’s an entire lengthy article I dedicated to it.

But in short I will say that, to excuse their crimes and make the new territories they stole less alien and scary (but also because they were mostly clinically insane), European colonizers depicted themselves as the new Hebrews, or Jews (which makes as much sense as Erdogan describing himself as the new Odysseus). This way they were not stealing, murdering, deceiving and raping; they were fulfilling a divine prophecy. Isn’t that simply adorable?

Just as sweet and divine as settlers looting and murdering in the West Bank this very moment.

To protect this falsification, they needed to elevate the status of the original Jews (because if Jews are destroyed and their religion gone extinct, maybe the same thing could happen to them), which led to the creation of the abomination known as the ‘Judeo-Christian civilization‘, which exists in fabrication only.

Now, as part of the colonial European insanity and this entire bedlam, and as part as the new and elevated place Jews were given in the West (as guardians of the divine colonial order and the fake biblical continuum it purported to embody), Christianity has become Judaism’s golem: a monstrously dumb creature whose entire purpose is to serve its master-maker.

And because the West rules West Asia almost entirely, Islam, too, has been subdued and made into an empty, performative version of itself, devoid of soul, dignity and political meaning, whose main purpose is to serve its Jewish and Western masters.

And this is the part that irritates me most. believe it or not. Because a very sly historical and theological distortion is being allowed to take root, whereby Christianity and Islam awe their entire existence to Judaism (and should therefore kiss its hands), whereas the opposite is true: Christianity and Islam have been so successful as belief systems only because they broke with the core principles of Judaism, not because they perpetuate them.

To serve white and Jewish supremacy and colonialism. Christianity and Islam have been neutered made universally irrelevant.

The one element that changed everything

I will not go into intricate detail about the unique theological traits of every religion; while I may enjoy this sport occasionally, it is not really there. The big difference between Judaism and Christianity and Islam is not in theological minutia: it is in one giant characteristic of the faith, and who it is for.