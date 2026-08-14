There is less and less stuff online we feel we have to watch, read, or think about. It may be scary until we don’t consider the real world and political explanation to this phenomenon.

Qualitatively and quantitatively, the internet is dying. We feel it firsthand: everyone is a veteran user of the internet and ‘social’ media by now, and the collapse of interest and engagement, curiosity and excitement, alongside what feels like the disappearance of conversation and dialog - these cannot be denied, and cannot not be sensed by anyone.

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Some of it is fatigue: the internet is just not new anymore: we have seen and heard everything it has to offer a trillion times over, and even the numbest of us can sense its compulsive, looping nature, which is experienced as dystopian, or, at least deadening and depressive. Nothing is as smart, captivating, insulting or mesmerizing like it used to be.

This fatigue, which even the sickeningly top-down, artificial fascination with AI cannot mask, is part normal human reaction to things - especially things whose initial appeal was based on their purported novel and never-before-experienced qualities (rather than their ability to nurture us).

But fatigue is just one part of it.

See, we live in the great kingdom of fake and fabrication AKA the West, where almost nothing is ever allowed to be (or should be interpreted) as just plain human behavior. Someone always plays with out mind, perception and beliefs. This is true about virtually everything, but it is exponentially truer for consciousness and memory-shaping mechanisms like the media, of which the internet has become an important instrument.

And what has been happening with the internet almost since its inception is political power realizing its potency in platforming human discourse, and therefore human perception and beliefs, emotions and memories.

Unable to resist the urge for more power and always afraid of being exposed as the criminal fraud it is, every year power in the West has increased its direct control and manipulation of the conversation, contributing directly to said conversation being experienced as less authentic, therefore less exciting, therefore less engaging on all levels.

Even if we don’t see things as such in our monitoring and categorizing mind (which really is the lamest part of our intelligence, despite all the hype), we certainly feel them, and become gradually immune to recurring stimuli in the form of fake outrage and clickbait, even as the volume of the thing, or its vulgarity, keeps going up.

Capitalism and political power in the West have been partners in this assassination of the internet as, on top of common belittling and domesticating goals for society and human psychology, they share the same abusive approach to humans: they see us not as an element of, or a expression of life, but as a resource that needs to be extracted and handled.

Apart from the benefits we offer them with our existence, namely things we need to sustain it (food, shelter, story, purpose), we represent nothing but a nuisance and a menace to them; an obligatory hurdle to be managed on their way to accumulating more power, more money, more narcissism. More.

Iran as a wizard of truth

Usually, to keep a system of lies in place, an abuser has to let some grain of truth to exist in the social fabric that upholds it. But as their real identity, actions, and motivations begin to be known, almost all abusers rush to tighten up the censorship and coercion, requiring more loyalty and conformity to growing absurdity and generally bizarre behaviors.

I believe this is the right perspective to look at what I describe as the death of the internet: our rulers have become so anxious, so afraid, they no longer can allow any normal and authentic conversation to take place at all. Their reaction to a madenning feeling of loss of control is getting more heavy-handed with their attempts to maintain balance in their fictional realm.

And it is fictional because the stuff we believe in is not life. Life is what is really happening to us, and other people. But power in the West is only concerned with our beliefs, and managing them, because its entire existence depends on a collection of widely-believed lies.

Policymakers in the West gravitating toward destroying the internet entirely by killing every spontaneous and actually invigorating element of it, and by infusing so much centrally-managed propaganda and algorithmic manipulation into it, is, in actual reality, a testament to them feeling that the ordinary means of creating a false reality no longer suffice.

In other words, they can feel that actual reality is spreading into parts of the world of fantasy they put in place to guarantee their rule.

Here, again, Iran has to be credited with this achievement: its military power and political, spiritual and religious steadfastness has stood as a magical tool that cancels every trick in the Western book of deadly charms: Western lies have no hold over Iran.

This, in general imperial exhaustion.

So the internet is dying like soil that has been overused to the point of depletion. It can no longer grow the poisoned harvests that power needs to keep the population delirious and forcibly institutionalized.

What we experience as scary is the other part of the picture: the fact that the soil no longer grows the stuff that we need to feel nourished, like truth and honesty, and curiosity.

But that part has never been there. It was a figment of our imagination all along. The internet, just like legacy media or the education systems in the West (by and large) was never designed to support healthy human life: it was just the lie that we believed, and gave power the feeling that it was successful.

The internet dying is not the death of the human spirit. It is a symptom of the death of the Western web of lies, and its ability to perpetuate them.

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