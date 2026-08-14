The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
7h

Yes, just recently I was thinking about the Internet of the 1980s that I used. It was useful to have a fast way to communicate with people in different universities and organizations, though working out the route to get across continents was tricky. It did not take over your life. Now it is easy to live full time in fantasy land. Even my sons less than ten years from retirement check their phones often. I miss the slower human connected past.

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Tsipora Pereira's avatar
Tsipora Pereira
5h

I had not noticed, I use it so sparingly. But if it is indeed dying, it's a sign of life.

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