For a long time I wanted to say something about ‘Make America Great Again‘ and the perilous disconnect and alienation it inspires. For some reason, I feel that this is the right moment to say those things.

Also recently, after seeing China’s ambassador to Israel celebrate the genocidal capital of the world like nothing is happening, something has snapped in me regarding the muted and disappointing approach of these countries to issues of justice, like Palestine.

I don’t know, maybe growing in wisdom necessarily involves more and more disillusionment, as much as you can process at any given moment. I have come to embrace this process, and love travelling as light as possible, spiritually speaking.

I have my reasoning, though, and you be the judge of how convincing it it.

The one word that makes the most familiar political slogan of our era utterly destructive

The slogan ‘Make America Great Again‘ has only four words in it, and though I am not in love with any of them, 3 of them are perfectly manageable, separately and together. It is the presence of one word that contaminates the whole thing, and makes it a recipe for disaster.

‘Make’ is ok (simplistic to the point of disrespect, but it’s a marketing slogan). ‘America’ is ok (my reservations are known). ‘Great’ I can tolerate with some difficulty (aggrandizement always diminishes, never adds anything).

You see, it is ‘Again‘ that is the concrete block that drags this slogan, and everyone who accepts and repeats it, to the bottom of the ocean.

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The most shallow criticism of ‘Again’ (I capitalize to stress the discomfort this word combination arouses) is the way it whitewashes terrible sins of the past, and creates a falsified, heavily redacted sense of identity and history. It is a valid point, but really the weakest criticism of this slogan.

The most damaging aspect of ‘Again‘, you see, is not what it says about the past, but what it says about the present moment, and the future.

Under the guise of promising greatness, this slogan locks its audience in a fantasy world where repetition means progress, and the only way to move ahead is going back.

And this disorienting and deceitful loop of time, purpose and meaning is extremely, extremely destructive for the human psychology - especially the psychology of masses of people (already connected on the basis of wild assumptions and fabrications).

Saying ‘Make America Great‘ would be totally acceptable; but when you add ‘Again‘ to it you remove any chance of development and growth; you harvest all energy for change and invest it into stagnation; life as reliving, and imagining a fictitious past as living.

If you ever tried to recreate a magical moment by excitedly remixing all the elements of the original charm (and who hasn’t?) you’ll know precisely what I mean: such attempts always end up in bitter disappointment: you cannot force life to yield a desired sensation. Things happen when they happen, as they happen, in ways we will never be able to control and manufacture.

Life indeed doesn’t work like this, but that false promise has an appeal for people who feel jaded and sidelined, which is why fascists alway use it.

This is why Fascism, from Mussolini to Zionism to Hindutva is always and without exception about the hypnotizing glory of a fictitious past.

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And you have to hate the present, too, because it is not like the captivating fictitious past, which is the one origin of all its problems.

Humans hate existing in fantasy, and become hateful when they are guided to live like this, but instead of hating their disconnected state, they start hating the other; the group of people - and it is always a group of people - who prevent them from enjoying the full sweetness of the fantasy.

And all this toxicity lives in one word and one concept: again.

No past, no future, and no present: only fantasy, and hate.

‘Again‘ is so vile because it strips you of the vitality and dignity of being in reality, and facing its real challenges. It is one of the most disempowering and insulting concepts humans ever came up with, and this is precisely why it is the weapon of choice for evil political doctrines.

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Personal sidenote: in Mexico and quite recently I participated in temazcal: it was a beautiful, thoroughly uplifting experience. Three times I did it, and each time was awesome in its own unique way. I want to do this 100 times more, but none of them will be again. There is no again. There is only no - the singular, fleeting and eternal now.

I’ll be brutally honest: there’s no real comfort in China or Russia, either

The quite prominent political weakness of Russia and China is not exactly a secret: no one could have missed the fact that both countries maintain ties with Israel and avoid any serious statement about the state of the world and injustices in it, let alone any relevant action, like it was the plague.

It is a hollowness we in the cultural resistance genuinely want to not see.

For a long long while I have tried to explain and understand this bitter omission, but it is becoming harder and harder to do. And yesterday I saw this tweet by the Chinese ambassador to Israel, and I lost it -

Perfect normalcy. All is good. Like Gaza never existed, the occupation never began and the Nakba never happened. We are developing stuff for the benefits of our people.

I saw red.

I am sending both Russia and China to go fuck themselves, and I’ll explain precisely why