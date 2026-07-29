Decolonization is the single most important and urgent political and philosophical task of our life at this point in the existence of our species.

Not mastering AI. Not conquering space. Not making humans immortal. Decolonization.

Everything is colonized, and everything needs to be decolonized, and unless we decolonize everything, we have no future - at least none that we wish to visit.

If we don’t decolonize, everything that we do, think and feel will be morally wrong, depressing and destructive, removing us further from humanity, including ours.

And one of the things that needs to be decolonized most and first is the understanding of thought, aka intelligence and wisdom.

Mr. decolonize everything himself

The Alon Mizrahi Rule

To decolonize intelligence, we need to replace existing and colonial beliefs about it. And we need a simple and easy to use mechanism for performing this task, so that the medium reflects and serves the message.

Here is my extremely simple test:

To claim that someone is highly intelligent, wise or deserving of the title ‘philosopher‘, one needs to be able to repeat at least one argument or idea the person they refer to made, and explain clearly and specifically why and how it is wise.

And it needs to be done using simple language. No idiosyncrasies and no specialized jargons.

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How is this a tool of decolonization? Don’t trust me, try it for yourselves on some current and historical famous names celebrated for their purported brilliance. I promise you that a for great deal of people, so called intellectuals and thinkers we have been trained to idolize of as extremely wise and groundbreaking, you cannot produce a good enough answer.

Which means we have been indoctrinated into worshipping as highly intelligent people who are not really so. Why? because colonialism requires the obfuscation of thought and judgement (all evil things do), and the way white colonizers found to destroy people’s moral judgement (hence their autonomy and agency) is by presenting vacant, absurd overcomplexity as intelligence.

But it is not intelligence, it is moral obfuscation designed to pave the way for colonial evil and white supremacy.

In real human existence, in real life, wisdom and morality are deeply interconnected and are alway simple. They require few words, and none of them is extraordinarily polysyllabic.

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In recent days I saw on Twitter several reports of AI companies buying astronomical numbers of books, including rare and old ones, and destroying them so that they can be easily scanned and digitized to train their models. I was neither surprised not alarmed, as I see this as the most apt and consistent use of Western intellectual output, rather than a breach of sacred norms.

At lease since it has made colonization its monomania and god, Western culture has been entirely fake and meant to serve white supremacy, unethical financial gains and colonialism through obfuscating moral clarity through vernal overcomplexity. Shredding it for AI is more of the same, not an aberration, and the most perfect allegory for how the West actually views it intellectual effort, and its purpose.

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If you read this once, please read it again so you remember it. Sometime someone may ask you why you think Alon Mizrahi is worth reading. I want you to be able to tell them what I wrote here as a way of passing my own test.