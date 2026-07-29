The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kuesters's avatar
Michael Kuesters
16h

That’s a really good point, Alon: people make things deliberately incomprehensible by using artfully worded, intellectual language, to distract from the fact that the result is pure nonsense and serves merely as a distraction from the truly evil things. And then there’s the next intellectual who keeps discussing this nonsense over and over again, trying to challenge and outdo the other person’s intellect, thereby dragging the bullshit out even further. It’s unnatural. And in the end, there’s the Nobel Prize in Literature or for Peace.

As we all know, the list of recipients is notoriously supremacist.

Fuck ’em all.

Reply
Share
Holly Loves's avatar
Holly Loves
17h

Just quick FYI, whenever you have new post on substack I have to access it by going to X and clicking on the link. Very bizarre but for the last mth clicking on your latest doesn't bring up your articles or videos Alon

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alon Mizrahi
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alon Mizrahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture