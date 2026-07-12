The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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The agonizing death of whiteness, rising tensions in Hormuz, and what Elon Musk actually stands for

The escalatory trend in the Persian Gulf continues, and it looks like another round of war is upon us. What is happening, but more importantly, why? And also: Elon Musk and the pantheon of whiteness
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Alon Mizrahi
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid

We seldom think or talk about it as such, but whiteness is extremely political. How is it so, what made it this way and how it impacts the current condition of Western and international politics? And, when war renewing appears very likely, let me introduce what I consider to be perhaps the most crucial factor in global political consciousness today: whi…

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