We seldom think or talk about it as such, but whiteness is extremely political. How is it so, what made it this way and how it impacts the current condition of Western and international politics? And, when war renewing appears very likely, let me introduce what I consider to be perhaps the most crucial factor in global political consciousness today: whi…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Mizrahi Perspective
The agonizing death of whiteness, rising tensions in Hormuz, and what Elon Musk actually stands for
The escalatory trend in the Persian Gulf continues, and it looks like another round of war is upon us. What is happening, but more importantly, why? And also: Elon Musk and the pantheon of whiteness
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid
US/West
The end of the empire, analyzed and contextualizedThe end of the empire, analyzed and contextualized
Authors
Recent Posts