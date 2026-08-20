Online search has become notoriously bad. Try to look for an old post on basically any social media platform, and you’ll almost never find it. Now, with AI slop flooding the airways, even Google search is mostly useless: you get so much stuff and so many words, distractions and chaos, most people just give up. I think that in 2026 people have gotten so used to the dysfunctionality of search they hardly use it anymore.

The interesting question is why this is happening. Why have all tech giants collectively degraded search to the degree that it has become mostly unusable? The answer cannot be technological: they never fail to target you with ads, or suggest products and services when they get but the slightest whiff that you may be looking for them. But when it comes to your personal past or online interactions, the latest technology fails miserably.

What is the political reason for this? Remember: a coherent and consistent memory is an essential part of a functional human conciseness. And with so much of our past life being stored online, impeding our access to it cannot be coincidental - not in a culture and economy dominated by powerful, malicious and ambitious actors so heavily invested in controlling and manufacturing our conciseness.

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To me, the simplest most and straightforward explanation to the degradation of online search makes the most sense: they simply don’t want us to have a memory. They make our access to our past convoluted and byzantine because they don’t want us to have the sense of confidence and the grounded outlook that continuity and stability inspire.

They want us in a state of constant, automatic self-doubt, which is the result of a blocked, fuzzy past you don’t even try to make sense of anymore, because the search creates more confusion than certainty.

Soon enough, your mind starts to emulate your digital existence. I am certain people today have a dramatically reduced capability, and therefore habit, of using their memory for anything. If you can’t drive anywhere without digital assistance and cannot remember your family members’ phone numbers, the chances of you holding a clear and coherent political abstraction of reality based on memory are exponentially low.

He remembers

Without us paying attention, they have made us - the majority of people under Western/Zionist control - into humans without a living and functioning memory.

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When you don’t have a living and functioning memory, your ability to draw necessary conclusions about a given situation is extremely limited: you just don’t remember it happened before already, perhaps multiple times. You don’t know, and can’t be sure, and this doubt mars your judgement and makes you slow and docile. I think we can call this PACD (Power-Administered Collective Dementia).

But you don’t need to be a conspiracy theorist to reach my conclusions (this word is key). Just step back and look at the picture before you, and try to remember how many times before you have seen precisely the same scenes and images recur, albeit with the language and characters slightly changed to suspend disbelief for a millisecond or two, just enough for your self—doubt and PACD to kick in and compel you to participate in the charade like it’s the first time (like everyone around you does)?

If reading this makes you feel a mix of dread and rage - excellent. Let them run their course. Our hurrying to shut these down as ‘negative‘ emotions is part of out psychological sterilization.

We are not whole without them.

The imperial downward spiral of fading potency and hectic, hyperverbal denialism

I am not going to count how many times we have been here before: there is really no need for that. What matters is knowing firmly that we actually have been here before many times.

PACD aside, ‘Economic D Day‘, ‘Midnight Hammer‘, ‘Operation Freedom‘ and ‘Epic Fury’ are precisely the same, and mean and express precisely the same mental space.

The US has been launching new and bombastic operations against Iran for years. Each one of them was marketed as a final solution of sorts, and ended up being an anticlimactic defeat. And that’s every one without exception: nothing that US has tried against Iran so far has worked as advertised even remotely. Literally every single one of them was disrupted, prevented or countered with a better and more efficient punch by Iran.

But the US cannot seem to admit defeat largely for one reason: it does not make its own decisions. Trump, like everybody else of any power and note in the US, get their marching orders from Israel.