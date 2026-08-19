Nobody wants to be Jewish (or Christian, or Muslim); that’s why they invented Zionism

So many Jews are finding it extremely easy to give up on an religious Jewish way of life, but only a handful manage to free themselves from the spell of Zionism. The reason for this may be more politically and geopolitically important than many people imagine.
I’m keeping this video free because I think the message is so important, so your help in spreading it will be appreciated.
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