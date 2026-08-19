The Mizrahi Perspective

The Mizrahi Perspective

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Nobody wants to be Jewish (or Christian, or Muslim); that’s why they invented Zionism

The power of Zionism over Western and Arab societies, but also Jews, is a great source of mystery for many. Here is one explanation that I think you’ve never heard before, and are going to remember
Alon Mizrahi's avatar
Alon Mizrahi

So many Jews are finding it extremely easy to give up on an religious Jewish way of life, but only a handful manage to free themselves from the spell of Zionism. The reason for this may be more politically and geopolitically important than many people imagine.

I’m keeping this video free because I think the message is so important, so your help in spreading it will be appreciated.

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