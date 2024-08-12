Maybe Murder and Humiliation is the Whole Point
We habitually think that greed and some general mental underdevelopment motivated colonialism and capitalism throughout the centuries. We may be wrong
The first thing we need to know about history is who is telling us about it (the same applies to any media story, but that’s for another post). And we have been told our history, almost exclusively, by colonizer cultures.
British, German, and American historians have shaped the perception of history throughout mu…