July 15th, 2026: Sun and Fun in the Persian Gulf

War is back and it is a little refreshing - I mean, it is much better than watching innocents being massacred endlessly by a coalition of moral and beautiful forces, right?

I talk talk about the two major strategic mistakes the Western coalition has made in recent days and weeks, and their possible consequences, but also about how the myth of a Jewish state is breaking from within, on top of all the pressures in put itself under with its blatant psychopathy.

A more in-depth video about the issues of this moment in the Zionist-colonial asylum we’re forced to inhabit.