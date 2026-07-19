Maintaining its integrity and sovereignty is Iran’s first and foremost mission. But its service to humanity only begins there, because, on top on defending itself against a long list of powerful enemies, Iran has two Herculean tasks to accomplish, and both are of immense importance for every living human, and those who will be born in many generations to come.

Hear me out.

Iran, demon slayer

Iran’s first task is to stop and reverse American, Western and white colonialism in strategically vital West Asia. As part of this mission, Iran will free the people of that region from the rule of Western-installed puppets whose sole function is to destroy the human potential of their occupied societies, and send all the benefits accrued from their resources to Western elites. This corrosive tradition has caused one of the most beautiful and culturally rich regions of this world to deteriorate into poverty, animosity, division and gross underdevelopment.

By decolonizing West Asia, Iran will save, quite literally, many millions of people from a life of indignity, imposed inferiority, and stolen moral purpose.

Additionally, by kicking the Yankees and their puppets out, Iran will send a clear and reverberating message of liberation to the rest of humanity, igniting the fire of rebellion everywhere.

Never again will the US be seen as invincible and intimidating as it used to look before it met Iran, and, apart from the huge political boost for decolonization, the material impact of a defeat to Iran will send the drunk hegemonic giant into spiral of self destruction, saving countless of other lives from its toxic touch. Maybe even its own captive pseudo-nation of dazed and confused crash-test dummies.

Iran’s second major task, which is just as important as the first, is to bring to a definite end the momentum of Zionist expansion and domination of entire societies, not only in West Asia, but around the world.

That momentum has been building on Israel’s ability to outcon, outmaneuver and overpower people, governments, and institutions around the world despite its diminutive size, and it has accelerated steadily since 1948, reaching a fever pitch after October 7.