Gaza Told us the Truth About Ourselves
How democracy loses all meaning and nothing makes sense anymore, and how it all leads back to colonialism
When we think about it beyond common explanations, what is the soul of democracy? Apart from certain procedures and institutions, in what state of mind does a democracy put its participants?
First and quite importantly, in a democracy citizens know they will not be arrested or otherwise harassed by the authorities for no good reason. They also know they…